NEW YORK — Federal prosecutors say jailhouse video no longer exists of the area around Jeffrey Epstein's cell on a day he survived an apparent suicide attempt.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan told a judge on Thursday that jail officials preserved video of the wrong cell, and a backup system also failed to capture footage because of technical issues.

An Epstein attorney says the missing video deepens the mystery surrounding his suicide weeks later.

An attorney for Epstein's former cellmate has requested a court hearing to determine what happened to the missing video.

RELATED: FBI investigating British socialite and others linked to Epstein, report

RELATED: Reports: Surveillance taken during first Epstein suicide attempt missing

March 28, 2017, Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry)

New York State Sex Offender Registry