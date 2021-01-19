x
WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks at Delaware send-off event before heading to DC

Biden, an avid fan of Amtrak, planned to take a train into Washington ahead of Inauguration Day, but scratched that plan after the U.S. Capitol riot.

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden and incoming first lady Dr. Jill Biden will attend a send-off event on Tuesday in Delaware before heading to the nation's capital for Inauguration Day.

The president-elect is scheduled to speak at the send-off in Wilmington, Delaware. 

Biden, an avid fan of Amtrak, had planned to take a train into Washington ahead of Inauguration Day, but scratched that plan in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

He'll instead fly into a military airbase just outside the capital and motorcade into fortress D.C. — a city that's been flooded by some 25,000 National Guard troops guarding a Capitol, White House and National Mall that are wrapped in a maze of barricades and tall fencing.

Aides say that Biden's first event in Washington, along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, will be to take part in an evening ceremony at the Reflecting Pool near the Lincoln Memorial to honor the nearly 400,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.

Inaugural organizers on Monday finished installing some 200,000 small U.S., state and territorial flags on the National Mall, a display to represent the American people who couldn’t come to the inauguration, which is restricted under the tight security and Covid restrictions.

It's also a reminder of all the president-elect faces as he looks to steer the nation through the pandemic with infections and deaths soaring.

Aides say Biden will use Wednesday's inaugural address — one that will be delivered in front of an unusually small in-person group because of virus protocols and security concerns — to call for American unity. To that end, he extended invitations to Congress' top four Republican and Democratic leaders to attend Mass with him at St. Matthew's Cathedral ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

