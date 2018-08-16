Several Kratom products are being recalled because they could be contaminated with salmonella. The products were sold nationwide and is the latest recall involving the herbal supplement.

The Food and Drug Administration said Iowa-based Zakah Life has recalled Super Green Maeng Da Premium Kratom powder; Powerful Red Vein Bali Premium Kratom powder; Super Green Maeng Da Premium Kratom capsules; and Powerful Red Vein Bali Premium Kratom capsules. Only these products with an expiration date before January 1, 2023, are affected.

The contamination was found in some packaging after laboratory tests, the FDA said. The source of the contamination is under investigation.

The products were distributed nationwide in stores and through mail orders. Here is what to look for:

Super Green Maeng Da Premium Kratom Powder

Quantity and dosage: 100g

Packaging: 4 oz. black and clear organic rice paper bag containing 100g of kratom

Lot No.: BSG010118

Powerful Red Vein Bali Premium Kratom Powder

Quantity and dosage: 100g

Packaging: 4 oz. black and clear organic rice paper bag containing 100g of kratom

Lot No.: BPR010118

Super Green Maeng Da Premium Kratom Capsules

Quantity and dosage: 90 capsules

Packaging: 275 cc plastic bottles

Lot No.: SG050118

Powerful Red Vein Bali Premium Kratom Capsules

Quantity and dosage: 90 capsules

Packaging: 275 cc plastic bottles

Lot No.: PR050118

No illnesses have been reported.

The CDC says most persons infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection. Symptoms can last four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment, but some people have such severe diarrhea that they need to be hospitalized.

Customers with the affected products are urged to return them where they were bought for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call 1-877-699-2524 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT.

Earlier this year, the FDA issued its first-ever mandatory recall after reports of people being hospitalized from kratom. The FDA said it forced the kratom recall from a Las Vegas company because the company was not cooperating.

