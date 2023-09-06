Starbucks add 'sabor latino' to its merchandise collection

Manuela Guillén contributed to the popular coffee shop with three designs with Sabor Latino.

PHOENIX — To honor Hispanic culture, a Latina artist collaborated with Starbucks designing tumblers for the famous coffee shop.

September 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month with the celebration of the independence of several Latin American countries, and lasts until October 15.

To celebrate Latin American culture, Starbucks chose Manuela Guillén to design its merchandise.

Guillén's parents are from Cuba and El Salvador and while she was in college, she told Starbucks that the journey they went through was an inspiration for her to paint.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: Artista hispana diseña vasos para Starbucks para celebrar el Mes de la Herencia Hispana

“I know the story of these places, and they became my stories,” Guillén told Starbucks.

Now, the artist, muralist, painter, illustrator and educator is collaborating with Starbucks to celebrate her culture.

“The stainless-steel tumbler, ‘Manuela Dream,’ is a fanciful self-portrait in profile, her long hair adorned with colorful nature-inspired motifs against a white canvas,” the site said.

With “Buenas Vibras” (Good Vibes) in yellow on a blue base, nature stands out with vibrant colors on the second design.

The third design features a bilingual greeting with “hi” and “hola” on it.

"I wanted to show duality that a lot of first-generation people feel,” mentioned Guillén to the coffee shop. It also includes a bridge coming out of the sun and a woman with her arms raised touching the bridge.

The Artist Collaboration program launched by Starbucks in May, “celebrates and elevates the voices and stories of artists from around the world through uniquely curated merchandise in Starbucks stores”, according to the website.

