A day after the CEO of Ethiopian Airlines issued a statement outlining its response to a major crash of one of its planes, the airplane manufacturer replied.

In a statement published Tuesday, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the tragedy doesn't define the African airline or the aviation industry, and echoed Ethiopian's message that the two companies will continue to work together.

"We are all humbled and learning from this experience," Muilenburg wrote.

"We’ve stood shoulder to shoulder in partnership with the Ethiopian team to grieve and extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends and communities of the passengers and crew," he said.

On Monday, Ethiopian CEO Tewolde Gebremariam issued a statement entitled "Ethipoian Airlines is The New Spirit of Africa," in which Gebremariam outlined the company's cooperation with investigators and its commitment to continue working with Boeing and U.S. aviation.

He also said pilots that worked for Ethiopian had the proper training to fly the Boeing 737 Max planes.

The airline owns simulators to help pilots train on the Boeing 737 Max, which has software installed that requires new training. The software can pitch the plane's nose down in some cases to keep it from stalling, Gebremariam said.

There is speculation that the software could have contributed to the crash, which killed 157 people, as well as to the crash of another Boeing 737 Max, a Lion Air flight, in October.