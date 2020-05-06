LEGO pauses digital marketing amid nationwide protests

The company announced it will donate $4 million to 'organizations dedicated to supporting black children and educating all children about racial equality.'

ENFIELD, Conn — LEGO has made the decision to pause all marketing for toy sets following the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. The decision was also made in light of days of protests against police brutality and injustice.

A spokesperson for the company said it has temporarily stopped digital marketing in the U.S. on "content that could be perceived insensitive if promoted at this time."

Some reports claimed certain toys, like the police and White House sets, are no longer being sold. However, the LEGO clarified on Twitter saying the reports were false.

"Our intention was to temporarily pause digital advertising in response to events in the US. We hope this clears things up," the tweet read.

"Generations of children have loved playing with our LEGO Police and Firefighter sets which can often be found in our LEGO CITY line and is a constant in our collection. These were available last week and will always be available to our fans," the spokesperson said in a statement.

People have been protesting for days in cities across the United States and around the world after Floyd's death on Memorial Day. A video showed George Floyd, who is black, on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back while Officer Chauvin presses him to the pavement with his knee on Floyd's neck. The video shows Chauvin, who is white, holding Floyd down for minutes as Floyd complains he can't breathe.

Bystanders can be heard begging the officer to take his knee off Floyd's neck. The video ends with paramedics lifting a limp Floyd onto a stretcher and placing him in an ambulance.

"As we’ve been saying since the protests started, we stand with the black community against racism and inequality," the LEGO spokesperson said. "Our mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow, and that includes inspiring them to be tolerant, inclusive and kind."