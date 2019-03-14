Actress Lori Loughlin's eldest daughter has been dropped by another company that advertises on her popular social media accounts as the fallout from a college-admission bribery case continues.

Hair products company TRESemme said in a statement Thursday that it is no longer working with Olivia Jade Giannulli.

Earlier in the day, the cosmetics company Sephora made the same move. The company said after reviewing the developments, it had ended its partnership with Giannulli "effective immediately."

Giannulli, a 19-year-old student at the University of Southern California, had promoted TRESemme products on her social-media accounts, which include a popular YouTube channel. Her parents are among 50 people arrested in a nationwide college bribery scandal.

Prosecutors allege Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli paid $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as crew-team recruits at USC, even though neither is a rower.

In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin poses with her daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, left, at the 2019 'An Unforgettable Evening' in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

An attorney representing her parents didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.