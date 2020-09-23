Louisville mayor implements curfew ahead of Breonna Taylor announcement

LMPD said the National Guard has been activated and local law enforcement partners have been contacted.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In anticipation of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement on the Breonna Taylor case, Mayor Greg Fischer announced a curfew for Jefferson County starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Fischer said the curfew will last from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for 72 hours. The curfew does not apply to people commuting to work, houses of worship or those seeking medical attention.

Police Chief Robert Schroeder said the National Guard has been activated, and Louisville police will be getting assistance from multiple law enforcement partners. Louisville Metro Government buildings will also be closed through Thursday.

"Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights," Fischer said. "At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe."

Fischer has already declared a state of emergency for the city following the Louisville Metro Police Department's state of emergency for all personnel. Police have restricted access to downtown areas, placing barricades around Jefferson Square Park and eliminating most parking.

"We will not tolerate any violence or destruction of property," Schroeder said Wednesday.

Cameron is expected to announce the results of the grand jury proceedings in the Taylor case at 1:30 p.m. WHAS11 will have live coverage of the announcement starting at 1 p.m.

