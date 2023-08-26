x
Lyles, Richardson anchor US sweep of relays at world championships

For Noah Lyles, it closed out a 3-for-3 championships. He’s the first man since Usain Bolt in 2015 to win the 100, 200 and 4x100 at worlds.
Credit: AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Noah Lyles celebrates winning the Men's 4x100-meters relay final during the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles anchored the U.S. to back-to-back victories in the 4x100 Saturday, giving the Americans a sweep of the short relays at the world championships for the first time since 2007.

For Lyles, it closed out a 3-for-3 championships. He’s the first man since Usain Bolt in 2015 to win the 100, 200 and 4x100 at worlds.

When Lyles crossed the line, closing out a lap of 37.38 seconds for the U.S., he lifted three fingers in the air to punctuate what he's done.

Bolt won all three races at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympics, and now Lyles will be trying to do it in Paris in 2024.

The men were on the track to watch the women, and when Richardson crossed, Christian Coleman came out and more or less tackled the 100-meter champion and they fell to the track. No damage done. Richardson will leave Budapest with her two golds, plus a bronze in the 200.

The U.S. women finished in 41.03 — .18 ahead of Jamaica — with Britain finishing third.

Italy finished second in the men's race at 37.62 followed by Jamaica.

Credit: AP Photo/Martin Meissner
9Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates winning the 4x100-meter relay final during the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

