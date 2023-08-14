Timbaland confirmed the news on Monday morning, after reports of Magoo’s death first circulated Sunday night.

NORFOLK, Va. — Magoo, the rapper from Norfolk, has passed away, according to several artists and a report from TMZ. He was 50.

He was best known for his collaborations with Hampton Roads native and hip-hop artist Timbaland, including their 1997 platinum-certified album "Welcome to Our World." His cause of death isn't known, but several people close to the rapper have shared their condolences.

"This one hits different," Timbaland wrote in an Instagram post. He continued: "rest easy my king."

In an Instagram post, R&B artist Ginuwine praised Magoo as "totally one of the best ever in my eyes."

Comedian and "Saturday Night Live"-alum Jay Pharoah, who is from Chesapeake, also took to Instagram to praise Magoo.