A camera showed him leaning over a railing of his stateroom balcony and dropping into the water.

NORFOLK, Va. — A 35-year old man is missing after he apparently fell overboard while en route back to Norfolk on board the Carnival Magic, which embarked from Norfolk on May 25 and is due back in port Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from Carnival Cruise Lines, the man "was reported missing by his companion late Monday afternoon and an initial review of closed circuit security footage confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 am early Monday morning."

The spokesperson said the U.S. Coast Guard had released the ship from participating in search and rescue efforts and told the Carnival Magic's captain that they should complete the ship's return trip to Norfolk "where it will arrive as planned Tuesday."

The spokesperson said: "The Carnival Care Team is providing support to the guest’s companion and traveling party who are on board."

The Carnival Magic arrived back as planned in Norfolk Tuesday morning.

The Southeast Coast Guard said that the man went overboard about 186 miles east of Jacksonville, Florida. The Coast Guard is still searching for him using air and water assets.

#Breaking @USCG crews are searching for a 35 year-old man who went overboard from the Carnaval Magic cruise ship 186 miles east of #Jacksonville, Monday.



The Coast Guard is utilizing both air and water assets to conduct the search.#USCG #Florida #SAR pic.twitter.com/qH70gDBRAp — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 30, 2023