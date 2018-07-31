A 60-year-old Keswick man who became the sixth confirmed death in the Carr Fire may not have been able to escape because of a heart condition, according to a family friend.

Maggie Brouillard, who was friends with the man and his sister, said Sunday he had recently had heart surgery. She said he lived on Market Street in Keswick.

The Record Searchlight has obtained his identity but is not yet naming him because law enforcement has not confirmed all of his family has been notified.

Brouillard said the man's sister, who lives in Redding, was out of town at the time.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko confirmed the death at a press conference Sunday afternoon, but did not give any additional details on his identity or family.

Bosenko said the person who died received an evacuation notice but did not evacuate. He added the case was under investigation and the office was working with the family.

The Carr Fire, which blazed through Redding Thursday night, claimed the lives of five others and was already one of the deadliest wildfires in California history.

Saturday afternoon, the family of a 70-year-old woman, who was watching over her two great-grandchildren, confirmed their deaths. Melody Bledsoe, James Roberts, 5, and his sister, Emily, 4, died Thursday night, after they became trapped in their trailer off the north end of Quartz Hill Road Thursday night.

An 81-year-old bulldozer operator from Pollock Pines was identified by the Shasta County Sheriff's Office as the man who died while operating the Carr Fire on Thursday.

Jeremy Stoke, a Redding firefighter who had joined the Redding Fire Department in 2004, also was killed in the blaze.

According to the Redding Police Department and Shasta County Sheriff's Office, 20 people are still missing following the Carr Fire.

"The Carr Fire has shattered many lives in our community. We need your help putting the pieces back together," law enforcement officials stated in a joint press release.

Anyone with information on the people listed below should contact the Carr Fire Missing Persons Hotline at 530-225-4277.

The following people have been reported as missing:

Richard Bigby - Redding

Mary Boyd - Redding

Joan Bradshaw – Old Shasta

Bruce Brown - Old Shasta

Westley Davis - Redding

Bradford Foster - Redding

Eleanor Homewood - Redding

Frank Jaramillo - Old Shasta

Reita Jolley - Redding

Justin Jones - Redding

Ernest Odum - French Gulch

Janet Odum - French Gulch

Jerry Olstrander - Redding

Glenda Prusa - Redding

Maria Rada - Keswick

Daniel Richards – Redding

Steven Rievas - Redding

Margaret Steddom - Old Shasta

George Thompson – Keswick

Ann Thompson - Keswick

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved