A 60-year-old Keswick man who became the sixth confirmed death in the Carr Fire may not have been able to escape because of a heart condition, according to a family friend.

Maggie Brouillard, who was friends with the man and his sister, said Sunday he had recently had heart surgery. She said he lived on Market Street in Keswick.

The Record Searchlight has obtained his identity but is not yet naming him because law enforcement has not confirmed all of his family has been notified.

Brouillard said the man's sister, who lives in Redding, was out of town at the time.

Shasta County Sheriff Tom Bosenko confirmed the death at a press conference Sunday afternoon, but did not give any additional details on his identity or family.

Bosenko said the person who died received an evacuation notice but did not evacuate. He added the case was under investigation and the office was working with the family.

The Carr Fire, which blazed through Redding Thursday night, claimed the lives of five others and was already one of the deadliest wildfires in California history.

Saturday afternoon, the family of a 70-year-old woman, who was watching over her two great-grandchildren, confirmed their deaths. Melody Bledsoe, James Roberts, 5, and his sister, Emily, 4, died Thursday night, after they became trapped in their trailer off the north end of Quartz Hill Road Thursday night.

An 81-year-old bulldozer operator from Pollock Pines was identified by the Shasta County Sheriff's Office as the man who died while operating the Carr Fire on Thursday.

Jeremy Stoke, a Redding firefighter who had joined the Redding Fire Department in 2004, also was killed in the blaze.

The sheriff's office also has been following up on reports of missing people. Sixteen people were reported missing after the fire reported through neighborhoods.

Investigators cleared nine of those cases h, but seven cases are still under investigation.

The Red Cross has setup a website for people looking for their loved ones who may have checked into a local evacuation center. That site can be found here: https://safeandwell.communityos.org

If the Red Cross doesn't have a record of your loved one, people are urged to call the missing person hotline at 530-225-4277.

