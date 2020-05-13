Paul Manafort released to home confinement due to COVID-19 concerns, reports say

The 71-year-old was serving time in a low-security federal prison in Pennsylvania after being sentenced to 7.5 years behind bars.

LORETTO, Pa. — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been released from prison to home confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic, according multiple media reports.

Two family members, including Manafort's wife, picked him up Wednesday from a federal prison in Pennsylvania, CBS News confirmed with Manafort's lawyer, Kevin Downing.

The 71-year-old was serving time in LCI Loretto, which has low security about 80 miles from Pittsburgh, after being sentenced to a total of 7.5 years in two separate cases which involved tax and bank fraud. His sentence is expected to end Nov. 3, 2024.

Two sources also confirmed to ABC News that Manafort was released Wednesday morning.

The Washington Post reported in April that Manafort's lawyer requested he be able to serve the remainder of his sentence at home claiming his age and health put him at a higher risk of death from COVID-19.

His lawyers, Downing and Todd Blanche, sent a letter to the Federal Bureau of Prisons with the request, according to Politico.

The letter claimed Manafort suffered from several preexisting health conditions, including "high blood pressure, liver disease, and respiratory ailments."

Last December, Manafort was taken from prison to a nearby hospital because of a heart problem, according to Politico. He was also taken back to the hospital in February after falling ill with influenza and bronchitis.

The letter added that Manafort "currently takes 11 prescription medications daily to treat his various health conditions, 8 of which are relevant to the requested relief."