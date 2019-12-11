Two new alerts are out for vegetable products and ready-to-eat meals that could be contaminated with listeria. It comes after 140 products were listed in a recall last week affecting multiple retailers.

The FDA says Russ Davis Wholesale is voluntarily recalling 14 products out of an abundance of caution in response to the Nov. 3 recall by Mann Packaging, Inc. The company says Mann is an ingredient provider to Russ Davis Wholesale.

The recalled products include those under Crazy Fresh branded foods. The full list can be seen at this link. The affected products in this recall were delivered to retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Russ Davis Wholesale says there are no known reports of illness related to the recall, Consumers with questions can contact the company at customerservice@russdaviswholesale.com or 877-433-2173 between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. eastern standard time.

RELATED: Whole Foods affected in recall of more than 100 vegetable products for possible Listeria contamination

RELATED: 2 million pounds of chicken recalled because it may contain metal

Another alert from the USDA is for five ready-to-eat products that may have ingredients related to the Mann's recall. At least two appear to have been sold through Amazon Go based on the label description below.

12-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “CRAZY FRESH Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon” with sell by dates of 10/13/19 – 11/08/19 represented on the label.

12-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “KOWALSKI’S Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon” with sell by dates of 10/13/19 – 11/08/19 represented on the label.

12-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “quick & easy Meals Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon” with sell by dates of 10/13/19 – 11/08/19 represented on the label.

15.8-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “BUTTER CHICKEN amazon go Butter Chicken with Turmeric Rice” with best by dates through November 6, 2019 represented on the label.

13.05-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “BROCCOLI CRUNCH POWER BOWL amazon go BROCCOLI CRUNCH POWER BOWL WITH CHICKEN” with best by dates through November 6, 2019 represented on the label.

No illnesses have been reported with the USDA alert.

Anyone who has these products in their refrigerators is urged to throw them out or return them.

Last week's recall was for products sold under the Mann's brand or under private labels belonging to such chains as H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe's and Walmart. Whole Foods also said it was voluntarily removing some products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says listeria primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems after they eat contaminated food. It's the third-leading cause of death in the U.S. from foodborne illness.