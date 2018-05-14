Margot Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane in the "Superman" film franchise of the late 1970s and early 1980s, has died.

Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana, posted a notice on its website saying Kidder died Sunday at her home there. She was 69.

No further details were given and messages left with Kidder's representatives were not immediately returned.

Undated file photo shows US actress Margot Kidder, 47.

"Superman" was a superhero blockbuster two decades before comic book movies became the norm at the top of the box office.

Both Kidder and co-star Christopher Reeve, who played Superman, were relative unknowns when they got their leading parts, and neither saw many major roles afterward. Reeve died in 2004.

The Canadian-born Kidder also appeared in 1975's "The Great Waldo Pepper" with Robert Redford and 1978's "The Amityville Horror."

