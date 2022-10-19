You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You may soon be able to fuel up your gas tank and buy a joint at the same location in Florida.

Green Thumb Industries Inc. announced Wednesday that the company has plans to expand its medical marijuana retail footprint in Florida through a lease agreement with Circle K.

Starting in 2023, Green Thumb plans to launch its test and learn phase of the rollout with approximately ten “RISE Express” branded dispensaries adjacent to Circle K stores in various Florida locations.

First Coast News has reached out to see where those stores will be.

Through the exclusive agreement, Green Thumb can lease space from Circle K in Florida, where the retailer currently operates approximately 600 locations.

The “RISE Express” stores will offer patients a selection of branded cannabis products including 'flower', pre-rolls, gummies and vapes.

The products available at these retail stores will come from the Company’s new 28-acre cultivation facility in Ocala that will be operational by the end of 2022.

According to the Florida Department of Health, over 700,000 Floridians are currently registered active cardholders in the state’s medical marijuana program.