Police: 2 killed, 28 injured in Baltimore mass shooting

Police say a total of 30 people were shot. An 18-year-old woman and 20-year-old man were killed and three others are in critical condition.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police confirmed at least two people are dead and dozens are hurt after a mass shooting at a block party.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Gretna Court in the Southern District. Police say they received multiple calls reporting a shooting during a neighborhood block party.

An 18-year-old female was pronounced dead on scene and a 20-year-old male died later at a local hospital. Three others are in critical condition.

In total, 30 people were shot. Nine victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment, and 20 others took themselves in for treatment.

Police have not yet said what ages the injured victims are, but a spokesperson for University of Maryland's medical system said 12 people were treated at R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and four others were seen by the Pediatric Emergency Department.

Still a very heavy police presence here in South Baltimore after at least 30 people were shot during a block party at 12:30am.



I spoke to a neighbor who was sleeping at the time but woke up because “it sounded like a machine gun was going off.” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/exyHk5XL68 — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) July 2, 2023

"Maryland has had enough of watching gun violence continue to ravage our state and our nation," Gov. Wes Moore wrote in a statement Sunday. "The fact that these horrific shootings continue to take place is abominable. We as a state will continue to do everything we can to prevent senseless acts of violence like the one we saw last night ... To the loved ones of these Marylanders, I am so sorry for your loss. You deserve better and we will work together to bring you just that. You have my word.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said his office would be deploying resources including "activating a Coordinated Neighborhood Stabilization Response" to focus on addressing the trauma and grief within the impacted neighborhoods.

"This investigation is ongoing, and we will not rest until the people responsible are held accountable," Scott said. "This tragedy again shows why we must continue to focus on the amount of illegal guns on our streets that make it into the hands of individuals who should not have them and continuously carry out violent acts in our city. There must be accountability at each level of the illegal gun trade from those using them, those trafficking them to those who manufacture them in ways they know will lead to violence."

