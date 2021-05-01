McDonald's debuting new chicken sandwich in February

INDIANAPOLIS — Let the chicken sandwich battle continue!
McDonald's is releasing a new chicken sandwich nationwide on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
The new option will be available in three varieties: crispy, spicy and deluxe (served with shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayo).
According to the fast food chain, the sandwich "features a brand new crispy, juicy, tender fillet made with all-white meat chicken that’s sure to capture the hearts and tastebuds of chicken enthusiasts across America."
The sandwich will not be replacing any of McDonald's current chicken options, which includes the McChicken and Chicken McNuggets.