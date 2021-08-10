Reports: South Florida building evacuated after being deemed unsafe

Since the tragic collapse of the Champlain Tower South, two other buildings in South Florida have been evacuated after failing inspection and being deemed unsafe.

MIAMI — People living in a South Florida condo building were told to evacuate in the middle of the night, according to reports.

According to WSVN, on Monday the Miami building located near Northwest 7th Street was officially deemed unsafe after "unpermitted work" was halted Friday.

There are approximately 130 units in the building.

NBC Miami reported many of the people living in the building are elderly and only had "hours to leave," citing a city official.

WSVN reports the building failed its 40-year recertification in July.

Since the tragic collapse of the Champlain Tower South in Surfside in June, two other condos have been deemed unsafe and evacuated in South Florida.

On July 2, the 156-unit Crestview Towers was evacuated after it was found to be structurally and electrically unsafe.

Later in July, the Villa Bianca Condominium in Coral Springs failed its 40-year inspection and the people living there were told to evacuate.

The Miami-Dade County's Unsafe Structures Board has been under pressure to speed up the process for reviewing problematic structures following the collapse of the Champlain Towers South a month ago.

Before the tower collapsed June 24, the county board already had a backlog of 1,000 unsafe-structure cases, the Miami Herald reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.