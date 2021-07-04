Former Vice President Mike Pence memoir set for 2023 release

Pence is the first major Trump administration official to have an announced deal since the President Donald Trump left office in January.

NEW YORK — Former Vice President Mike Pence has a book deal. His autobiography, currently untitled, is scheduled to come out in 2023.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to tell the story of my life in public service to the American people, from serving in Congress, to the Indiana Governor’s office and as Vice President of the United States,” Pence said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the outstanding team at Simon & Schuster to invite readers on a journey from a small town in Indiana to Washington, DC.”

Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that it also signed Pence to a second book but did not immediately provide details. Pence is the first major Trump administration official to have an announced deal since the president left office in January, although former White House advisor Kellyanne Conway and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are among those reportedly working on books.

A Pence memoir will likely be subject to similar tensions the former Vice President has faced since he refused then-President Donald Trump's demands that he help overturn the election results. Among Democrats and others who opposed Trump, Pence is widely seen as Trump's loyal and complicit ally. Meanwhile, Trump supporters, and Trump himself, denounced him for not intervening Jan. 6 in Congress' formal certification of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory.

The certification — that Pence had no power to change — was delayed for hours after hundreds of Trump supporters, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence," stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Simon & Schuster Vice President and Publisher Dana Canedy said that Pence's book would be “revelatory,” without specifically saying whether he would address the events of Jan. 6.