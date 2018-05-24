A CNN investigation has uncovered allegations of harassment and inappropriate behavior by actor Morgan Freeman on movie sets, at his production company and while promoting his projects.

Eight people who spoke to CNN said they were victims "of what some called harassment and others called inappropriate behavior by Freeman." Eight others told CNN they had witnessed Freeman's alleged conduct.

One woman told CNN she endured "several months of harassment" while working as a production assistant, in the summer of 2015, on the movie "Going In Style." The woman, who said she was in her early 20s when Freeman, then 78 years old, harassed her, described one incident where he kept trying to lift her skirt and would ask if she was wearing underwear, CNN reported.

Freeman's co-star Alan Arkin "made a comment telling him to stop," she said. "Morgan got freaked out and didn't know what to say."

Hours after the report's release, Freeman issued a statement apologizing to anyone he might've made feel "uncomfortable or disrespected."

"Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy. I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected - that was never my intent." the statement from Freeman read.

Dozens of others who worked for or with Freeman, according to CNN's reporting, praised the actor and said they never witnessed any questionable behavior.

Sources told CNN that Freeman's alleged inappropriate behavior wasn't limited to that one movie set.

The allegations involved unwanted touching, inappropriate comments, and behaving in ways that made women on set feel uncomfortable.

The accusers also include three entertainment reporters who claim Freeman harassed them during interviews or press events, one of whom was Chloe Melas, the co-author of CNN'S story. Melas says she interviewed Freeman for Going In Style while pregnant, and the actor ogled her body while saying things like "You are ripe" and "Boy, do I wish I was there," in reference to her pregnancy.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.

