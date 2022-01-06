Camera captures moment good Samaritans pull motorcyclist out from under car

The people on the motorcycle did not suffer serious injuries.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A traffic camera in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina captured a harrowing scene recently when a car drove over a motorcyclist as they approached a stoplight.

In the video, you can see two motorcycles approaching a stoplight, but the car behind them doesn’t stop.

The car hits one of the motorcycles and ends up on top of the motorcycle and its driver.

The passenger on the motorcycle was thrown off the bike and did not get trapped underneath the car.

Witnesses rushed to the scene and lifted the car off the trapped rider as others pulled him out from under the car. He was eventually freed, and both victims were taken to the hospital. Neither suffered serious injuries and both are expected to make a full recovery.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department posted the video online to remind everyone as the summer season heats up, to “slow down and look twice to keep everyone safe! It only takes a moment to cause a crash."

