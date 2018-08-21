Who won big at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards? Check out the list of winners (in bold) and nominees.
Check back as we update the VMAs winners throughout the night.
Video of the year
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"
Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, "Havana"
The Carters, "APESH*T"
Childish Gambino, "This Is America"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Artist of the year
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
Song of the year
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"
Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, "Havana"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Dua Lipa, "New Rules"
Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"
Post Malone feat. 21 Savage, "Rockstar"
Best new artist
Bazzi
Cardi B
Chloe x Halle
Hayley Kiyoko
Lil Pump
Lil Uzi Vert
Best collaboration
Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line, "Meant to Be"
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"
The Carters, "APESH*T"
Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled and Cardi B, "Dinero"
Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid, "1-800-273-8255"
N.E.R.D and Rihanna, "Lemon"
Push artist of the year
Chloe x Halle
Sigrid
Lil Xan
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
Tee Grizzley
Bishop Briggs
Grace VanderWaal
Why Don't We
PRETTYMUCH
SZA
Kacy Hill
Khalid
KYLE
Noah Cyrus
Best pop
Ariana Grande, "No Tears Left to Cry"
Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug, "Havana"
Demi Lovato, "Sorry Not Sorry"
Ed Sheeran, "Perfect"
Pink, "What About Us"
Shawn Mendes, "In My Blood"
Best hip hop
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage, "Bartier Cardi"
The Carters, "APESH*T"
Drake, "God's Plan"
J. Cole, "ATM"
Migos feat. Drake, "Walk It Talk It"
Nicki Minaj, "Chun-Li"
Best Latin
Daddy Yankee, "Dura"
J Balvin and Willy William, "Mi Gente"
Jennifer Lopez feat. DJ Khaled and Cardi B, "Dinero"
Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato, "Echame La Culpa"
Maluma, "Felices los 4"
Shakira feat. Maluma, "Chantaje"
Best dance
Avicii feat. Rita Ora, "Lonely Together"
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"
The Chainsmokers, "Everybody Hates Me"
David Guetta and Sia, "Flames"
Marshmello feat. Khalid, "Silence"
Zedd and Liam Payne, "Get Low (Street Video)"
Best rock
Fall Out Boy, "Champion"
Foo Fighters, "The Sky is a Neighborhood"
Imagine Dragons, "Whatever It Takes"
Linkin Park, "One More Light"
Panic! At The Disco, "Say Amen (Saturday Night)"
Thirty Seconds to Mars, "Walk On Water"
Video with a message
Childish Gamino, "This Is America"
Dej Loaf and Leon Bridges, "Liberated"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Janelle Monáe feat. Grimes, "PYNK"
Jessie Reyez, "Gatekeeper"
Logic feat. Alessia Cara and Khalid, "1-800-273-8255"
Song of the summer
Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa, "One Kiss"
Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin, "I Like It"
DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper and Quavo, "No Brainer"
Drake, "In My Feelings"
Ella Mai, "Boo'd Up"
Juice WRLD, "Lucid Dreams"
Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B, "Girls Like You"