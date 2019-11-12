The remains of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney tested positive for multiple drugs, according to testimony in a Birmingham, Alabama courtroom Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Detective Jonathan Ross of the Birmingham Police department says toxic levels of methamphetamine and a sedative drug called Trazodone were ingested, Birmingham station WBRC reports.

The findings were reveled during a preliminary hearing for Patrick Devone Stallworth, one of the suspects involved in the October abduction and killing of McKinney. Detective Ross says Stallworth told him his 29-year-old girlfriend Derick Irisha Brown gave McKinney the drugs, according to WBRC. Brown and Stallworth have both been charged with capital murder in the case.

McKinney's body was found in the garbage dumpster of a local apartment complex 10 days after she was abducted. Authorities charged Patrick Devone Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown in the kidnapping and capital murder in McKinney's death.

Birmingham Police

The child's disappearance and the subsequent discovery of her body prompted an outpouring of sympathy throughout Birmingham and around the country.

"This 3-year-old has Herculean powers," Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said last week. "She's unified a city. She's brought the city together."

A citywide vigil was held outside Birmingham City Hall after the discovery of her body.