A school bus and dump truck collided on a New Jersey highway Thursday, ripping apart the bus, knocking it on its side and injuring multiple people, according to police.

There are injuries as a result of the accident, according to spokespeople at area hospitals that are accepting injured. There are no confirmed reports of any deaths.

The bus may have been carrying 5th graders from Eastbrook Middle School for a field trip to Waterloo Village. The school's calendar listed a field trip for the 5th grade today, but officials have not confirmed where the students were from.

New Jersey State Police tweeted that a dump truck was also involved in the crash, but New Jersey State Police did not immediately return calls for information.

The accident occurred near the Waterloo Village exit — Exit 25 — on Route 80.

Two officials said the school bus has the Paramus Board of Education logo on its side. Mount Olive Mayor Rob Greenbaum said he rushed to the scene and was observing the rescue efforts from an overpass overlooking Route 80 west.

"There's an incredible emergency response from throughout Morris County and by State Police," he said. "It's a horrific scene."

At least one patient was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, and several patients were taken to Hackettstown Medical Center, Sgt. Darren Tynan, of the Hackettstown Police Department, said.

One child walked off a Morris County Office of Emergency Management vehicle at the scene, sat on a stretcher which was wheeled on to a nearby ambulance. The child did not appear to be injured.

