1 killed, 4 hurt in California church shooting, police say

Authorities said they currently have one person in custody.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Southern California church, authorities said.

Deputies detained one person and recovered a weapon following the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said. All the victims were adults.

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene.

Laguna Woods was built as a senior living community and later became a city. More than 80% of residents in the city of 18,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles are at least 65.

OTHER NEWS: Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting

Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm. Four victims have been critically wounded , one with minor injuries. All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

The incident occurred in an area with a cluster of houses of worship, including Catholic, Lutheran and Methodist churches and a Jewish synagogue.

The shooting came a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.