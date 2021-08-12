x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Nation World

MyPillow CEO says he was attacked at symposium

Lindell announced the symposium in July, saying he hoped hundreds of “cyber-forensics experts” would attend and back up his claims that voting machines were hacked.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was attacked in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Wednesday night.

Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the city that he was attacked at his hotel, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported. Lindell said he was in pain and he wants everyone to know about the evil in the world. He didn’t go into details about the incident.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that officers took a report Thursday morning of an assault in a hotel located near the symposium. He said the assault allegedly took place at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. No one was taken to a hospital, Clemens said.

RELATED: Judge rules Dominion Voting Systems case can proceed against Trump allies

RELATED: Dominion Voting Systems sues MyPillow, CEO Mike Lindell for $1.3 billion

Clemens declined to identify the victim, citing Marsy's Law, a state constitutional amendment that protects crime victims. He also declined to release the report, saying police reports are confidential under state law and declined further comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

Lindell announced the symposium in July, saying he hoped hundreds of “cyber-forensics experts” would attend and back up his claims that voting machines were hacked to flip votes for former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden in 2020.

RELATED: Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg launching pillow company to challenge MyPillow

Credit: AP
MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, speaks to reporters outside federal court in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. A federal judge on Thursday appeared skeptical of arguments to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems over baseless 2020 election claims made by Trump allies Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Lindell. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)