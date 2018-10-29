Photographer Matthew Dippel has found the couple he captured during a proposal at Yosemite National Park in California.

Dippel shared his search on social media earlier this month, saying he hopes his photo finds them.

The photo itself is a stunning shot of two people with one down on a knee, seemingly proposing, while on a breathtaking cliffside.

"Twitter help, (I don't know) who these two are but I hope this finds them," Dippel wrote. "I took this at Taft Point at Yosemite National Park, on October 6th, 2018."

Though Dippel's follows have almost quadrupled (to more than 7,500) since he announced his search on the social media site, his image went viral, with more than 166,000 retweets and 351,000 likes.

As recently as Thursday, Dippel had despaired that he might never find the two. "Tunnel Vision," he tweeted. "I’m beginning to believe they have seen it and choose to remain unnamed."

But on Saturday, Dippel shared the good news that he'd found them.

"Everyone meet, Charlie Bear and his (fiancée) Melissa the happy happy couple that was out on the point," Dippel wrote on Facebook. "I captured the second proposal, the more special and official one in Charlie’s words.

"Huge congratulations to you two. I wish I was able to meet you in person and hug you. I’m glad I finally found you to share this special moment with you, thanks for being so awesome, maybe one day we will finally meet in person!"

