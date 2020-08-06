x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

nation-world

NASCAR vows to do better job addressing racial injustice

Before the race, Bubba Wallace donned a black T-shirt with the words “I Can’t Breathe." Wallace is the only black driver in NASCAR's top series.

NASCAR paused before Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to acknowledge the country’s social unrest.

The governing body vowed to to do a better job of addressing racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death. During their warm-up laps, the 40 cars pulled to a stop in front of the empty grandstands and shut off their engines to hear from NASCAR President Steve Phelps. 

RELATED: Michael Jordan giving $100 million for racial equality, justice

He told them “our sport must do better." Before the race, Bubba Wallace donned a black T-shirt with the words “I Can’t Breathe." Wallace is the only black driver in NASCAR's top series. 

RELATED: University of Kentucky to remove longstanding 'racist' mural from Memorial Hall

Other stories on WHAS11 News

RELATED: Alabama man continues 1,000-mile justice walk to Minneapolis with stop in Louisville

RELATED: Indy 500 will only go in August with fans in the stands, racing league CEO says

RELATED: Harvick cruises with another dominant performance in Atlanta

RELATED: Marine Corps bans display of confederate flag at its military installations

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.   