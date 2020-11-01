BEIJING, China — Health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan are reporting the first death from a new type of coronavirus.
The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported Saturday that seven other people are in critical condition.
It says a total of 41 are suffering from pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus as of Friday, down from the earlier figure of 59.
It says those are in stable condition and at least two have been released from a hospital.
Another 739 people who were in close contact with the patients, including 419 medical workers, have been placed under medical observation but no related cases have been found.
A preliminary investigation into viral pneumonia illnesses sickening dozens of people in and around China had identified the new type of coronavirus as a possible cause, state media said on Thursday
In Hong Kong, 15 patients with symptoms of respiratory illness were being treated as of Sunday.
