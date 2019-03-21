In the wake of the country's deadliest mass shooting in modern history, New Zealand's prime minister announced the country is immediately banning assault rifles, high-capacity magazines and "military style semi-automatic rifles" like the weapons used in last Friday's attacks on two Christchurch mosques.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the ban Thursday and said it would be followed by legislation to be introduced next month.

She said the man arrested in the attacks had purchased his weapons legally and enhanced their capacity by using 30-round magazines "done easily through a simple online purchase."

Police said Wednesday they believe the suspect was on his way to a third attack when officers ran him off the road and arrested him. They declined to release any more details, citing the active investigation.

Families of those killed have been awaiting word on when they could bury their loved ones. Police Commissioner Mike Bush said police have now formally identified and released the remains of 21 of those killed. Islamic tradition calls for bodies to be cleansed and buried as soon as possible.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.