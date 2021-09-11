Northglenn father recalls 'chaotic moments' at Astroworld with 9-year-old son

A father attended Astroworld in Houston with his 9-year-old son. They were in the crowd Friday night when 8 people died.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — It was supposed to be the perfect weekend trip for a Northglenn father and son. For months, the two planned to attend the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston.

But hope changed once the gates of the stadium opened.

"That's when the barricades, you know, got kicked in. They were just rushing; they were just rushing,” Jesse Dahl said.

Dahl says the crowd near the stage was relatively calm until the show began.

"So, about 7 o'clock, we go there – we're right up front. The stage is 10 feet from us, right in the middle. And I told my son I didn't feel comfortable right there, anything happens we need a way to get out,” Dahl said.

The two made it to a handicapped platform where they felt safe enough to watch the concert. That's when their view changed.

"I was seeing people getting crowd surfed and they weren't moving. He was down there with his shirt ripped open and his face was already blue at that time. They were doing compressions on him,” said Dahl.

Those who saw this happening tried to stop the show. Fans say Travis Scott tried to as well between songs but the concert continued. Dahl tried to get the attention of a camera operator nearby.

“I was just kind of franticly yelling at that point to stop the show, or radio for help. Because somebody was down here and clearly he was dying,” Dahl said.

Dahl says he froze and didn't know how to help without endangering his son.

“It just became like a disaster area; they were barricaded in and nobody could leave,” he said.

Dahl and his 9-year-old son Christiano were unaware the scene turned deadly.

"We were walking with about 10 ambulances that are just going in. I wasn't sure at that point though if they were part of the show,” he said.

This tragedy now leaves Dahl wondering if he’ll ever attend another concert again.

"I really don't feel comfortable now at this point to be honest,” Dahl said.

Dahl said he believes more protocols need to be put in place to keep people safe and prevent this from happening again.

Nearly two dozen lawsuits have been filed by families involved. Travis Scott was set to perform in Las Vegas this weekend but says he is too distraught to play.

He is also promising to refund those who bought a ticket to Astroworld as well as assist with funeral costs for those who died.

