BAYSVILLE, Ontario — A Canadian family penned a hilarious obituary for their mother after she passed away that has taken the internet by storm.

The obituary - which was written in first person as their 81-year-old mother, Sybill Hicks - made several jokes about family members. It also claimed she was thrilled to “finally have the smoking hot body I have always wanted...having been cremated.”

The piece ran in The Spectator newspaper’s classified section and endearingly referred to her husband as a “horse’s ass.”

It also claims she "tolerated" her children over the years, mentioned which one was her favorite, and called out her youngest for refusing to "eat homemade turkey soup because he didn't want to be alert looking for bones while he ate."

You can read the full obituary here.

The obituary also featured two photographs, one of Sybil smiling demurely, and a second of her hamming it up.

Sybil, her family said, had Alzheimer's for the past 18 years.

"It seemed like this would give mom her final voice, because she hadn't been able to communicate in so long," her daughter Barb Drummond said on Friday. Barb wrote the obituary, but felt like her mom was directing her hand the whole time.

"It was a matter of a few moments ... and it came so easy," she explained. "We just decided to run with it in first person."

Drummond said her mother had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's before the internet was around, but she is not surprised so many people loved her mother's obituary and sense of humor.

"For her spirit to reach so many people across the globe online, it's just a testament," she said.

The family told the newspaper Sybil’s service was equally hilarious.