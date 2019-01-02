Actress Octavia Spencer said NBA star LeBron James went to bat for her to get more pay for her upcoming Netflix series "Madam C.J."

Spencer made the announcement when she was discussing equal pay for women during a panel at Sundance Film Festival. James is an executive producer for the series.

"I have to say, when I was negotiating my deal for ‘Madam C.J.,’ LeBron James had to intervene,” Spencer said. “So we need all our male counterparts to be in the fight with us.”

The series is about Madam C.J. Walker, the first black female millionaire.

The panel was called "Women Breaking Barriers." It was on that same panel a year ago that Spencer announced actress Jessica Chastain helped her get more pay by linking their salaries together, according to People.

An initiative was launched this week by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative called the "4% Challenge." The number is based on research that 4 percent of the 1,200 top-grossing films since 2007 have been directed by women. The challenge calls on filmmakers and actors to start working with female directors within the next 18 months.