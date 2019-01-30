Darden Restaurants, Inc., owners of Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, is suing the U.S. chicken industry for allegedly gouging their prices, according to various media reports.

The parent company based in Orlando has joined a long list of other restaurants who have filed complaints including Hooters, Kroger Co., BJ’s Wholesale and U.S. Food Holdings, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

This isn’t the first time chicken producers have been hit with lawsuits. In Jan. 2018, some of the poultry’s biggest names – including Pilgrim’s Pride, Tyson and Perdue – were accused of conspiring with one another to inflate their prices between from 2008 to 2016, a CNN report shows.

Tyson has since denied the allegations.

According to the Sentinel, the suit filed in the Northern Illinois district court, involves several major companies that control about 98% of the chicken industry.