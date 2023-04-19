Otis Redding III, son of Otis Redding, dead at 59 years old after battle with cancer

Redding followed in his father’s footsteps as a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and he performed with his brothers as ‘The Reddings.’

MACON, Ga. — The son of Macon’s musical legend Otis Redding has died. Otis Redding III died around 9:45 on Tuesday at Atrium Health Navicent, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones

Karla Redding-Andrews released a statement on the Otis Redding Foundation Facebook page that said Redding died battling cancer.

Redding followed in his father’s footsteps as a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and he performed with his brothers as ‘The Reddings.’

He also volunteered with local organizations like Meals on Wheels, St. Jude’s and the family’s own Otis Redding Foundation.

Otis Redding III was 59 years old.

