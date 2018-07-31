Panera Bread has come up with the latest menu item to blow restaurant-goers' minds – and diets: the double bread bowl.

A loaf-sized version of the bakery-cafe chain's sourdough bread bowl, the double bowl has two circular openings, which you can fill with soup or one of the restaurants' several mac and cheese options.

Panera Bread's revelation Tuesday that the menu item would be available starting Sunday through Aug. 31 in the Philadelphia area set the chain's followers' lips smacking as they extolled its existence and expressed envy for residents of the City of Brotherly Love.

For a city already world famous for Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, this development “underscores that Philly is culinary heaven,” tweeted Kel Lyons, a Utah-based journalist who went to the University of Pittsburgh.

Other praise from Twitter users included: “This is something I never knew I needed but now cannot live without" and “Gonna dream about that Panera double bread bowl until it gets here."

Women's culture and news site Bustle, which first alerted readers to the menu item's arrival, described the double bread bowl as "a loaf of bread (a LOAF!), only this time, it has not one, but two cut-outs, so that you and a friend can each get a soup or mac and cheese and then enjoy it from the same hunk of bread."

Not everyone committed to sharing their double bread bowl should they get their mitts on one. Rather than share the entrée, by going solo you don't have to decide between a bowl with chicken noodle soup or bacon mac and cheese.

"I’d prefer to eat it by myself, out of the deep, deep shame I would feel ordering this bread bowl in public," reporter Frida Garza wrote on the blog Jezebel. That's because sharing it would require some tough decisions: "Do you and your partner-in-soup sit side-by-side, elbows a’touching, and each claim one (1) bread bowl to yourselves? Or do you sit across from each other, allowing each soup-lover to sample from both bread holes?"

Panera did not say whether the double bread bowl could get a national launch but promised more information on new seasonal items in September.

Panera recently expanded delivery to nearly 900 cities in 43 states, and Philadelphia customers can order the double bread bowl for delivery, too. First, they add an unsliced sourdough loaf to their shopping cart, include the special instructions “make the sourdough a double bread bowl" and then choose two soups or mac and cheese options. The price can range from $12 to $21 depending on your filling choices.

Many made jokes about how the calorie count and carbohydrate levels would wreak havoc on their nutritional intake.

Panera's standard sourdough bread bowl with basic mac and cheese weighs in at 1,140 calories and 166 grams of carbs, according to the chain's nutritional information. (The Food & Drug Administration's recommended daily caloric intake for adult women is about 2,000 and 2,500 for men. Daily carb intake starts at 300 grams.)

Panera had not provided nutritional data on the double bread bowl, but you could basically double it and your estimate would be reasonable: about 2,300 calories and 330 carbs.

"How am I supposed to start cutting carbs" when faced with such a challenge, one Twitter user asked.

You could share.

