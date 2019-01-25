WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she will discuss a date for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address once the government is open.

Trump's annual address was originally scheduled for Jan. 29, but Pelosi canceled it amid an impasse over the shutdown. Trump on Friday agreed to a deal to reopen the government for three weeks, backing down from his demand that Congress pay for a border wall first.

Pelosi said she had agreed to talk to Trump about a "mutually agreeable date" once the government was open. She said she would "look forward to doing that and welcoming the president to the House of Representatives."

Trump is expected to sign legislation to end the shutdown on Friday once it passes Congress.