Pelosi urges doctors treating President Trump to be honest

Pelosi says she's worried that the information the doctors are relaying to the public “has to be approved by the president. That’s not very scientific.”

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the doctors treating President Donald Trump for the coronavirus must provide trustworthy information to the public.

Pelosi said Sunday on CBS' “Face the Nation”: “We need to have trust that what they’re telling us about the President’s condition is real.”

Her interview aired before the president’s medical team held a news conference at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is receiving treatment.

"We have to have confidence in the judgment of the doctors who are treating him, that not only do they give a presentation notice- when they give a presentation to the press, it has to be approved by the president," Pelosi added. "That's not very scientific."

Pressed about the conflicting information he and the White House released the day before, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley said Sunday that Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he “has continued to improve” since then. Even though Conley refused to directly answer on Saturday whether the president had been given any oxygen -- only to admit the next day that he had ordered oxygen for Trump Friday morning.

After Sunday's press conference, the Navy commander in charge of President Trump’s care left the world wondering: Just how sick is the president?

Conley said that Trump is doing well enough that he might be sent back to the White House in another day -- even as he announced the president was given a steroid drug that’s only recommended for the very sick.

Worse, steroids like dexamethasone tamp down important immune cells, raising concern about whether the treatment choice might hamper the ability of the president’s body to fight the virus.