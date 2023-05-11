'Immediately stop using' | 2.2 million Peloton bikes recalled

It's the second major recall Peloton has faced in recent years.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Peloton has recalled two million of its exercise bikes because the seat post can break during use which can lead to users being injured, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

According to the recall, there have been 35 reports of the seat post breaking and coming off the bike, including 13 reports where a rider was injured. Those injuries ranged from a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises from falling off the bike.

The recall involves Peloton bikes with model number PL01, which can be found on the inside front fork, near the flywheel.

The bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick's Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online, as well as on Amazon.com from Jan. 2018 through May 2023. The recalled bikes sold for about $1,400.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair," the CPSC release stated.

A free replacement seat post can be ordered online. Anyone with further questions can also contact Peloton at at 866-679-9129 .

This isn't the first time Peloton has faced a major product recall.

Back in May 2021, Peloton announced two voluntary recalls on more than 125,000 of its Tread+ and Tread treadmills, after one child died, dozens of people were injured and more than 330 incidents were reported.

In April 2021, safety regulators urged those with children and pets to stop using Peloton Tread+ treadmills after reports of children and pets being dragged, pinned or trapped under the product's rear roller. A 6-year-old child's death around that time was linked to the treadmill.