MANDAN, N.D. — North Dakota authorities say four people were found dead inside a property management company in Mandan and police are looking for a suspect.

Mandan police say they have not yet identified the deceased but the victims were three males and one female. Authorities are not saying how they were killed.

Police in Mandan say the bodies were found Monday morning after they responded to a medical call at a business.

The company, RJR Maintenance and Management, is in a business district about 100 yards back from a busy main road in Mandan known as the Strip. Mandan is a town of about 22,000 adjoining the state capital of Bismarck.

Darin Helbling, a manager at a nearby bowling alley, says police asked to see his business' surveillance video. Helbling says it showed only a couple of vehicles on the road that separates the businesses since 10 p.m. Sunday.

Mandan, N.D. Police Deputy Chief Lori Flaten, left, and other law enforcement personnel stand outside the scene on the south side the RJR Maintenance and Management property in Mandan, N.D., Monday, April 1, 2019. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Police vehicles are seen in the backside of RJR Maintenance and Management, a property management company, Monday, April 1, 2019, Mandan, N.D. Authorities say police responding to a medical call at the North Dakota business have found "several" bodies. The Mandan Police Department issued a three-sentence news release confirming that officers had found "several people who were deceased inside" the business in the city of about 22,000 just across the Missouri River west of Bismarck. (AP Photo/Blake Nicholson)

Cars are parked outside RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan, N.D., on Monday, April 1, 2019. Police in North Dakota say "several" bodies have been found inside the business in suburban Bismarck. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

