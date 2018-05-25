A suspected gunman was fatally shot by an armed bystander after opening fire on an Oklahoma City restaurant Thursday evening, according to police.

Oklahoma City police said a man with a gun walked into a popular restaurant, Louie's On The Lake, near Lake Hefner and shot two people. A bystander with a pistol then confronted the shooter and fatally shot him in the parking lot, according to OKCPD.

The two victims, a woman and a female juvenile, have been taken to the hospital but are expected to survive, police said. A man also broke his arm while trying to escape, and a fourth person suffered a minor injury, although police said it wasn't clear how it occurred.

A family member told KOCO-TV that her daughter and 12-year-old granddaughter were shot while entering the restaurant for the girl's birthday dinner. Authorities have not identified the injured patrons.

OKCPD said it does not know the shooter's motive or identity yet, but that it does not suspect the shooting was linked to terrorism.

"We have no reason to believe this is a terrorist type of incident," Capt. Bo Matthews, a police spokesman said.

OKCPD said there was no longer an active threat at the scene near the Britton/Hefner Parkway just after 7 p.m. Roads were shut down near Lake Hefner as authorities investigate and interview about 100 eyewitnesses.

⚠️ ALERT: The only confirmed fatality is the suspect. He was apparently shot-to-death by an armed citizen. Three citizens were injured, two of whom were shot. A large number of witnesses are detained. There is no indication of terrorismat this point. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

Multiple shootings reported in the area of Britton/Hefner Parkway. Roads in the area have been shut down. Avoid area. More updates as available. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 24, 2018

Mayor David Holt said in a tweet that he is in touch with the Oklahoma City police chief and city manager. He encouraged residents to avoid the area.

I am in touch with the City Manager & the Police Chief. As OCPD has reported, the suspect is dead. OCPD asks that everyone avoid East Wharf tonight so that they can complete their investigation at the scene. https://t.co/0B2umP8cJz — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) May 25, 2018

