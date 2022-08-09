At least four suspects have been taken into custody. Police are asking for help from community members who may have seen the attack.

Example video title will go here for this video

UVALDE, Texas — Police in Uvalde asked the public to avoid the area of Uvalde Memorial Park after two people were shot early Thursday evening.

Uvalde Police said two teens are being treated at San Antonio hospitals after sustaining injuries, and four suspects "are being questioned in regards to the shooting." An official with Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 that "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used."

The two victims are in stable condition, Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez told KENS 5.

Officials have not specified the conditions of those victims, but a University Hospital spokesperson told KENS 5 that one patient had arrived there.

Authorities responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. A short while later, the Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted the shooting is suspected to be gang-related; they are responding along with Uvalde police and the local sheriff's office.

Video captured at the scene shows the law enforcement response, as well as at least two cars with their doors open.

Crime scene Posted by Uvalde Hesperian on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Uvalde Police are asking anyone who has information, video or pictures of the shooting to contact them at 830-278-9147 or private message their Facebook page.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement Thursday evening about the Uvalde shooting:

"I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening. I immediately called Mayor McLaughlin and County Judge Mitchell to offer the state’s full support and resources as law enforcement hunts down the gang members."

"After speaking with the mayor and the county judge about the immediate need for more law enforcement support, I have directed the Department of Public Safety to conduct patrol operations in the gang hotspots, send an additional six DPS trooper units to work around the clock, and begin coordinating an anti-gang effort with the city. Working with the Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde County Sheriff's Office, DPS is also deploying Special Agents to target the five gangs operating in Uvalde."

"Thank you to all local and state law enforcement and first responders who swiftly went into action to protect their fellow Texans. Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals.”

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

----

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.