JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — A male suspect fatally shot a man and a woman at a Kroger grocery store on the outskirts of Louisville, Kentucky, and then exchanged fire with an armed bystander before fleeing the scene, police said. He was captured shortly afterward.

Both victims died at the store, said Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers. He did not say whether police had determined a motive. He also did not identify the suspect.

Police received a call about 3 p.m. reporting the shooting, Rogers said. He said the suspect fired multiple rounds at the man inside the store, and shot the female victim multiple times out in the parking lot. A citizen armed with a gun engaged the shooter in the parking lot, but the suspect was able to flee before he was captured on a nearby road, Rogers said.

Eric Deacon, who identified himself as an EMT, told The Associated Press that he was in the self-checkout lane of the store when he heard the first shot, in the pharmacy.

He said a man came around the corner and "the look on his face, he looked like he just didn't care."

Deacon said he saw another man in the store with a gun who appeared to be shooting at the suspect, trying to get him out of the store. Deacon went outside and saw a woman in her mid-50s or early 60s who had been hit, and tried to resuscitate her.

"She was gone, there's nothing I could do," Deacon said. "I think she just got caught in the crossfire."

WHAS11 news talked to one man who said his father came face to face with the shooter. We were told the shooter said he was not going to shoot another white man.

Police are looking at all possibilities, including whether or not this was a hate crime. Both deceased victims are African American.

The ATF and FBI are also investigating.

The Kroger Co. issued a statement saying that company officials were "shocked and saddened by the shooting."

"Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is secure."

The Kroger parking lot is blocked off to traffic and they are closed. The company said they will remain closed until the investigation is complete. They are assisting the police in the investigation.

Tully Elementary, which is in the vicinity of this Kroger, dismissed students at their normal times.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released the following statement:

“I am heartbroken by this shameful and horrifying incident, and I am angry about the tragedy that results from people with guns who have no respect for human life. Over the coming days, we will learn more about what happened today. For now, I grieve with the families of the victims. I ask everyone in our community to keep them in your prayers and commit to taking action against senseless gun violence.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) released the following statement:

“My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation at the Kroger in Jeffersontown. As we continue to learn more about the events that took place, Elaine and I ask the entire Louisville community to join us in praying for the victims and their families. We would like to thank the brave men and women of law enforcement who responded with professionalism and secured the scene.”

