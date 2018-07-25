Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says while the U.S. is engaged with "patient diplomacy" with North Korea, he pledged not to let negotiations "drag out to no end."

Pompeo delivered testimony Wednesday before the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee. He says the Trump administration's goals on North Korea are unchanged and the "objective remains the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea as agreed to by Chairman Kim Jong Un."

Pompeo made the comments as part of his opening remarks.

Pompeo has played a key role in recent talks between the U.S. and North Korea following Trump's historic summit with Kim in Singapore last month.

He also said he has personally told top Russian officials that there will be "severe consequences" for any interference in U.S. elections or the American democratic process.

Pompeo told skeptical members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday that he had made the warning clear to Russia in multiple meetings and conversations.

Pompeo made the comment in response to pointed questions about details of President Donald Trump's one-on-one meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week in Finland. Both Republican and Democratic members of the committee demanded details from Pompeo about the summit for which the White House has offered only vague outlines.

Republican committee chairman Bob Corker opened the hearing by saying Pompeo was appearing before senators who have "serious doubts" of Trump and his foreign policy.

