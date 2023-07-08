Powerball: Winning numbers for the $615M jackpot

Powerball hasn't had a jackpot winner since April 19.

WASHINGTON — The Powerball jackpot is at a steep $615 million for Saturday's drawing after weeks without a grand prize winner.

The lottery game hasn't seen a grand prize winner since April 19, when a winning ticket for $252 million was sold in Ohio. While there were no grand prize winners for Wednesday's drawing, players in Florida, New York and Ohio matched all five but not the Powerball for a $1 million prize.

Jackpot winners have the option to be paid out the full amount over 29 years, or choose the smaller cash option. The cash option for Saturday's drawing was estimated at $310.6 million.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for 7/8/23?

The winning numbers were 24-7-32-23-43, Powerball 18 and Power Play 2.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?