Powerball jackpot rises to $421M

While nobody won the jackpot Saturday, two people in Arizona and Florida are taking home $1 million.

Saturday's Powerball drawing was the 29th in a row with no winner.

According to Powerball's website, the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday, April 23 has risen to an estimated $421 million — $252.1 million cash value.

While no one won Saturday's jackpot of $409.3 million, two tickets that matched 5 numbers and won $1 million each were sold in Arizona and Florida.

The numbers drawn were 49, 10, 56, 39 and 47. The Powerball number was 8 with a multiplier of 3.

Winning tickets have been sold for two jackpots this year. Two tickets sold in California and Wisconsin shared $632.6 million in January and one ticket in Connecticut won $185.3 million.

Powerball recently celebrated its 30th birthday.

Tuesday marked 30 years since the first tickets for the lottery game were sold, and Friday was the 30th anniversary of the first drawing. Powerball said the game has given out 1.75 billion prizes since its launch in 1992, including $25 billion in jackpots and $23 billion in lower-tier cash prizes.

The largest Powerball jackpot in history, which is also the largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever, was $1.586 billion split between three tickets in California, Florida and Tennessee in 2016.

Indiana has the most jackpot-winning tickets sold with 39. Maine, Mississippi, North Dakota, Vermont, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Wyoming have never had a jackpot-winning ticket sold.

The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.