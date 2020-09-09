The same politician previously nominated President Trump in 2018 for the president's talks with North Korea.

President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, according to multiple reports on Wednesday morning.

Editor's note: the video in this story, "what does it take to be nominated," is from 2019

He was nominated by a member of Norwegian Parliament, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who told Fox News he is “not a big Trump supporter.”

Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for the president’s Israel-UAE peace deal as well as his "key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea,” reported the Jerusalem Post.

The post reported the same politician previously nominated Trump back in 2018.

"The committee should look at the facts and judge him on the facts – not on the way he behaves sometimes," he told Fox News. "The people who have received the Peace Prize in recent years have done much less than Donald Trump.”

The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded every year by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. The prize ceremony takes place annually on December 10, awarding a medal, personal diploma and money.

The White House archives show four presidents and one VP have won the prize before

1906 when Theodore Roosevelt became the first President to win a Nobel Peace Prize

President Woodrow Wilson in 1920, for his efforts in ending the First World War and help in creating the League of Nations.

President Jimmy Carter in 2002, for his efforts in finding “peaceful solutions to international conflicts, advancing democracy and human rights, and promoting economic and social development.”

Vice President Al Gore in 2007, for his efforts to obtain and spread knowledge about climate change.

President Barack Obama in 2009, for his efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation.

Who can nominate someone for the Peace Prize?

From nobelprize.org: “Each year, thousands of members of academies, university professors, scientists, previous Nobel Laureates and members of parliamentary assemblies and others, are asked to submit candidates for the Nobel Prizes for the coming year. These nominators are chosen in such a way that as many countries and universities as possible are represented over time.