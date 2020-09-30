CLEVELAND — It was an intense night in Cleveland as President Donald Trump and Joe Biden squared off in their first presidential debate.
After taking countless shots at each other on the stage Tuesday night at Case Western Reserve University, the two candidates continued sparring on social media with a variety of jabs on Twitter.
"Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!)," President Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser!"
Biden, meanwhile, tweeted a clip Wednesday from the debate that depicts President Trump as a crying baby coupled with an tear-filled emoji.
Those are just two of many tweets the candidates have recently exchanged. Here’s a look at some of the tweets from both President Trump and Biden that were posted during and after the debate...
TWEETS FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP
TWEETS FROM BIDEN
It has been a busy news week in Cleveland, so the 3News GO! morning crew gathered for an aftershow conversation about the debate and what's next in the presidential election. You can watch the chat in the player below:
